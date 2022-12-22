RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Devontae Blanton scored 19 points to help Eastern Kentucky defeat UNC Greensboro 68-64 on Thursday.

Blanton also added six rebounds and five assists for the Colonels (7-6). Michael Moreno added 16 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. John Ukomadu finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Spartans (6-7) were led in scoring by Dante Treacy, who finished with 15 points. Mikeal Brown-Jones added 12 points for UNC Greensboro. In addition, Bas Leyte finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.