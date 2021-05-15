Blue Jays host Phillies in meeting of injury-plagued squads

The visiting Philadelphia Phillies will be out to clinch their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Dunedin, Fla.

The Phillies found the Blue Jays to be generous hosts Friday night in their 5-1 victory in the series opener. Blue Jays pitchers issued eight walks, including four in the seventh inning when the Phillies scored five runs on two hits. Rhys Hoskins had the decisive hit with a three-run double.

Bryce Harper reached base five times on three walks, a single and a double for the Phillies.

The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola (3-2, 3.59 ERA) on Saturday. He is 0-1, 6.14 in three career starts against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will start left-hander Anthony Kay (0-2, 10.24), who has made three appearances (two starts) this season. He is 1-0 (9.00) in one career appearance against Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays have leaned heavily on their bullpen this season, but the injuries are piling up. Left-hander Ryan Borucki has not pitched since May 7 and was put on the injured list Friday with a left forearm flexor strain. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said that Borucki had been experiencing fatigue when he was unavailable this week. A corresponding move will be made before the game Saturday.

Borucki has a 4.05 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13 outings covering 13 1/3 innings.

Montoyo described right-handed reliever David Phelps’ lat strain as “significant” on Friday, and there is no schedule for his return from the IL. He has a 0.87 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.

“People have to step up and until tonight that’s what they have done,” Montoyo said. “Hopefully, they will be able to keep it going.”

Right-hander Nate Pearson (shoulder impingement) will miss his next start at Triple-A Buffalo. He was optioned to the Bisons after allowing three runs, four hits and five walks in 21/3 innings Sunday as the Blue Jays lost to the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays signed right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. to a minor-league deal Friday and he was sent to Triple-A Buffalo. He elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto rejoined the Phillies on Friday morning after spending a day on the COVID-19 injured list. Realmuto tested negative for the virus but was placed in the league’s safety protocols after he had a fever and stomach ache earlier this week. He started Friday night as the designated hitter and was 0-for-4 with a walk and one RBI.

Right-hander Enyel De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (sore elbow) missed his second consecutive game Friday. He was replaced by Nick Maton (0-for-4). The Phillies do not believe Gregorius’s injury is serious enough to place him on the IL.

“He’s doing better,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

On Wednesday, Gregorius left the game in the fifth inning. He had missed three games last month with inflammation in his elbow.

“It just kind of acted up,” Girardi said. “He didn’t feel it in BP. He must have taken a swing in the game (Wednesday) and felt it and he told us. I think it was after his second at-bat, maybe.”

–Field Level Media