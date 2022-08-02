ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The AL wild-card contending Toronto Blue Jays added depth to their bullpen by acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans on Tuesday.

Bass is 2-3 with 1.41 ERA in 45 games, while Pop has a 2-0 record and a 3.60 ERA over 18 outings. Bass appeared in 26 games with Toronto during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

”Two guys that throw hard,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. ”Yeah, it was great. Anything to kind of compliment what we have is awesome.”

Toronto was without star outfielder George Springer in the lineup for the third time in the last four games Tuesday night against wild-card contender Tampa Bay due to a right elbow injury.

Schneider said Springer will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

”I think we’ll know more tomorrow,” Schneider said. ”He’s going to do some stuff on the field today and then kind of revisit it, but it’s not anything concrete right now. You definitely want to put him in a spot to be good, have success and help us, so we’re hopeful that everything goes good. We hope it’s not anything crazy where it’s going to hinder him and his performance and us.”

Groshans, taken 12th overall in the 2018 draft by Toronto, is hitting .250 with one homer and 24 RBIs over 67 games with Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also received a player to be named later.

Toronto left-hander Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays also designated left-hander Anthony Banda for assignment.

