ST. LOUIS (AP)Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves.

Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent, and reached the 100-point mark for the ninth time.

Ryan Hartman scored twice for Minnesota and Frederick Gaudreau, Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov added goal. Cam Talbot made 24 saves, pushing his career-high points streak to 12 games.

BRUINS 2, PENGUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) – Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and Boston beat Pittsburgh to clinch a playoff spot and end a season-high three-game losing streak.

Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for Boston.

Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.

LIGHTNING 7, JETS 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and Tampa Bay tied a season high in goals to beat Winnipeg.

Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1.

Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergchev, Alex Killorn and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, and Brian Elliott stopped 14 shots.

Kyle Connor, Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season, Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and New York beat Detroit.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. The Red Wings were shut out for the seventh time this season.

The Rangers have 49 victories, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.

FLAMES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout and 44th overall and Edmonton beat Vegas.

Edmonton moved six points ahead of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division – and seven points clear of Vegas. The Oilers are 14-3-2 in their last 19 games.

The 40-year-old Smith made 30 saves Thursday night in a 4-0 home victory over Nashville.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist and Kris Russell, Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele also scored. Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost three of five.

CAPITALS 8, CANADIENS 4

MONTREAL (AP) – Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in Washington’s blowout victory over Montreal.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov also connected. Vitek Vanacek made 28 saves.

Ryan Poehling scored twice for Montreal. Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki added goals, and Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SENATORS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Mark Giordano scored 3:26 into overtime to lift Toronto past Ottawa.

Mitchell Marner scored twice in regulation, Michael Bunting and Kyle Clifford also had goals for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren stopped 25 shots.

Tim Stutzle had two goals for Ottawa. Michael Del Zotto and Dylan Gambrell also scored.

STARS 2, SHARKS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and Dallas kept up its surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating San Jose.

Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas. The Stars and Predators have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

Jake Oettinger made 23 saves as the Stars extended their home winning streak against San Jose to seven games. Dallas has recorded at least a point in 13 of 17 games over the past month.

Timo Meier scored for San Jose.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist in Nashville’s victory over Chicago.

Eeli Tolvanen, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Dominik Kubalik and Riley Stillman also scored.

SABRES 4, FLYERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and Buffalo beat Philadelphia.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 18 shots.

Joel Farabee, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia.