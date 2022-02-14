The St. Louis Blues will start a critical stretch of road work Tuesday when they visit the Ottawa Senators.

That contest for St. Louis begins a run of eight road outings in a nine-game span. The Blues are 18-6-2 at home this season but just 9-8-3 on the road.

“We need to find a way to win more games on the road,” said Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in his last 14 games. “Talking about stats, we don’t really track our road record. But we need to understand that we have so many games on the road.”

The Blues also have games at Montreal, Toronto and Philadelphia on this trip before returning home for one game ahead of their next excursion. They sit in fourth place in the Central Division, one point behind third-place Nashville.

“It’s very important points,” Tarasenko said. “From a playoff standpoint, we have to find a way to play well this upcoming road trip. We will prepare well for those games.”

The rebuilding Senators are just 9-13-1 at home this season. But they have gained points in seven of their last 11 games overall, going 6-4-1 in that span.

After sustaining 2-0 shutout losses at home against Pittsburgh and Boston last week, the Senators earned a 4-1 victory at Washington on Sunday.

“We get four or five and then we struggle other nights,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “Tonight was a night it went in for us.”

“Everybody stepped up and elevated their game,” Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said. “Obviously, we weren’t happy with bits and pieces of our last two games. Everybody gave a gutsy effort tonight, so we’re really happy with the outcome. It was fun out there.”

That victory capped a busy stretch that saw the Senators play five times in seven days while making up games postponed during the COVID-19 surge.

“It’s not easy to play five in seven,” Senators forward Connor Brown said. “The boys battled hard this week, so it feels good.”

The Senators lost defenseman Thomas Chabot and Alex Formenton to undisclosed injuries during the game in Washington. They were already missing forwards Josh Norris (shoulder), Colin White (shoulder). Drake Batherson (ankle), Scott Sabourin (finger) and Shane Pinto (upper body) to injuries.

Also, rugged forward Austin Watson must sit out Tuesday’s contest to complete his two-game suspension for an interference hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan.

The Blues have been missing defensemen Marco Scandella (lower body) and Scott Perunovich (upper body) to injuries. Jake Walman has stepped into the lineup as a result.

Coach Craig Berube wants his team to play a more focused and defensive-minded game on the road.

“It’s about every game you go into, you gotta have urgency, you gotta have intensity, you gotta be relentless,” he said. “If you bring those three things to every game, we’re gonna give ourselves a good chance to win.”

