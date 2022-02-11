The St. Louis Blues will try to regain their home-ice edge when they host the Central Division-rival Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.

Prior to losing their last two games at Enterprise Center, the Blues had gone 14-1-1 in their prior 16 games at home.

Then the Blues lost their defensive edge on their own ice while losing to Winnipeg 4-1 before the All-Star break and 7-4 to New Jersey coming out of the break.

Blues forward Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the latter game, giving him seven in seven games. But he noted that checking breakdowns led to the defeat.

“You can’t make a play offensively all the time,” Schenn said. “Early on, getting our legs underneath us, we were fighting it. Maybe a little bit of a layoff. But as the game progressed, I think we’ve just got to make a commitment to chipping it in, grinding it in, wearing teams down and it’s going to win you hockey games in the long run. Not trying to go run-and-gun with teams. We know we can’t play that way.”

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks came flying out of the break with a 4-1 road victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Alex DeBrincat led the charge with a goal and two assists and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves.

“I think the time away just rejuvenates you and gets you excited to come back and play a real game,” DeBrincat said. “I think we had a lot of guys play really well today and had that jump and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Blues coach Craig Berube hoped to get Jordan Binnington back on track against the Devils, but the slumping goaltender allowed five goals while giving up a 3-2 third-period lead.

Binnington is 3-5-0 with a goals-against average of 4.52 and a save percentage of .872 since coming out of COVID-19 protocol in December.

“That’s on us in front of him to tighten up,” Schenn said. “Not even tonight, in general with our goalies, we’re just giving up too many chances for them. We know we can be better in front of him and we’re not worried about Binner. Binner’s our guy. He’s our No. 1 and we’re not worried about Binner. He’ll find his game and he’ll be huge for us down the stretch.”

In the meantime, Berube is likely to go back to Ville Husso, who was 6-1-0 last month with a 1.37 GAA and .956 save percentage. “We’ll play that by ear,” Berube said. “I’m not gonna make that decision now.”

The Blackhawks were 1-5-2 in their eight games prior to their victory at Edmonton. To build on that breakthrough, interim Chicago coach Derek King said, the staff has to “make sure we’re very direct with our players about how we need to start on time and how crucial it is for us to be ready to play.”

Chicago has split its two games with the Blues this season, losing 1-0 in St. Louis on Oct. 30 and winning 3-2 in overtime at home on Nov. 26.

