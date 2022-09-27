BOISE, Idaho (AP)Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start.

A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.

Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Tuesday that Taylen Green will be the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against San Diego State.

Bachmeier has played in 29 career games at Boise State. His best season was last year, when he threw for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Bachmeier has started all four games this season for the Broncos, but he had seen some of his playing time taken by Green. Bachmeier was just 13 of 34 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ loss to UTEP last Friday.

A day later, Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired and replaced for the rest of the season by former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter.

