Bologna earns first win since November in Serie A

MILAN (AP)Bologna earned its first win since November by beating Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Bologna’s winless run included three defeats and five draws.

Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half in Bologna after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano.

Bologna eased its fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as it moved eight points above the bottom three.

Verona remained ninth, four points below the Europa League qualifying spots.

NUMERICAL DISADVANTAGE

Relegation-threatened Torino could manage only 0-0 at home to promoted Spezia, despite its opponent playing most of the match with 10 men.

Spezia midfielder Luca Vignali was initially shown only a yellow card for his sliding challenge on Nicola Murru but that was upgraded to a red on video review as the tackle was also studs-up and high.

That happened in the eighth minute but Spezia nevertheless outplayed Torino comfortably.

Torino had barely a sight of the target although it did have two goals ruled out — one for offside and another for a foul on the Spezia goalkeeper — and Cristian Ansaldi hit the post as the home side upped the pressure in the final 10 minutes.

Torino remained a point below safety and five points below Spezia.

SAMP PREVAILS

Substitute Ernesto Torregrossa scored the winning goal on his Sampdoria debut to help them come from behind to beat relegation-threatened Udinese 2-1 and move into the top half of the table.

Torregrossa, who joined on loan from Brescia four days ago, headed in what was to prove the winner nine minutes from time.

Udinese remained three points above the drop zone.

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul fired his side in front 10 minutes into the second half when he was parried by goalkeeper Emil Audero but reached the rebound.

Antonio Candreva leveled in the 67th with a cheeky chipped penalty after being unintentionally kicked by Rolando Mandragora.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports