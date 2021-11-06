Bonner, Thompkins power Utah St past New Mexico St 35-13

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Logan Bonner passed for 359 yards and four touchdowns – including two to Deven Thompkins – and Utah State pulled away in the second half to beat New Mexico State 35-13 in nonconference play on Saturday.

After New Mexico State’s Aggies jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter, Bonner and Thompkins teamed up for a 26-yard score to cut the Utah State Aggies’ deficit to three points. Ethan Albertson’s second field goal put NMSU up 13-7 at halftime.

Bonner took over in the third quarter – needing just four plays on their opening drive before firing a 54-yard scoring strike to Thompkins that gave Utah State (7-2) the lead for good. Thompkins finished with nine receptions for 215 yards. Bonner added a 4-yard TD toss to Derek Wright before Elelyon Noa scored on a 4-yard run to put USU up 28-13 after three quarters. Bonner capped the run of 28 unaswered points with a 1-yard TD toss to Justin McGriff with 8:43 left to play.

Bonner completed 23 of 32 passes for Utah State with one interception.

Jonah Johnson was 30-of-44 passing for 298 yards for New Mexico State (1-8), which plays as an independent.

