NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Kalib Boone scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half, Moussa Cisse had 12 of his career-high tying 18 in the second half and Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night for a season sweep of the Bedlam series.

Avery Anderson III added 12 points and Bryce Thompson 11 for the Cowboys (13-9, 4-5 Big 12). It is the third season sweep in the last six seasons for OSU.

Woody Newton had 10 rebounds as the Cowboys dominated the boards 42-32. Boone made his first eight shots, giving him 20-straight made over three games before missing his last two shots.

It was the 100th win for OSU coach Mike Boynton.

Gran Sherfield topped the Sooners (12-10, 2-7), who were coming off a dominating 93-69 home win over No. 2 Alabama, with 14 points. Milos Uzan had 11. Oklahoma was 5 of 22 behind the arc and shot 35% overall (16 of 46).

Boone had four points as the Cowboys scored the first six points of the game and never trailed. Thompson hit a 3-pointer at 5:52 of the first half to make it 32-20 and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Newton had a 3-pointer that made it 42-28 at the half, the first time since 2011 OSU had a halftime lead in Norman.

Oklahoma State is home against No. 15 TCU and Oklahoma goes to West Virginia on Saturday.

