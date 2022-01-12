Boonyasith scores 14 to lift UMBC over NJIT 76-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Jacob Boonyasith scored 14 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic scored 13 and UMBC beat NJIT 76-56 on Wednesday night to end its five-game losing streak.

Keondre Kennedy added 11 points and seven rebounds and Darnell Rogers scored 11 for UMBC (6-7, 1-1 America East Conference)

Souleymane Diakite scored 14 points, Mekhi Gray scored 11 and Antwuan Butler grabbed six rebounds for the Highlanders (8-6, 3-1).

NJIT scored a season-low 22 first-half points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51