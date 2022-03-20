DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Sukhmail Mathon finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, Walter Whyte sank a big 3-pointer late and Boston University held off UNC Greensboro 71-68 in the College Basketball Invitational on Sunday.

Mathon hit 6 of 9 shots and all six of his free throws for the Terriers (22-12). Jonas Harper scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Javante McCoy added 13 points.

The Terriers were clinging to a one-point lead when Whyte buried a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to push the lead to four.

De’Monte Buckingham had 21 points for the Spartans (17-15). Bas Leyte added 17 points.

