Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Region 14 tournament was held at the Wagstaff gym on the campus of Tyler Junior College this week. The Trinity Valley men’s basketball team hit some adversity after they lost a lead and had to battle with the Panola Ponies in overtime. The Cardinals pulled out the 76-74 win after a half court shot was missed at the buzzer.

Earlier in the day the TVCC women were down big to the Blinn Buccaneers but rallied back in the game. The Lady Cards hit clutch free throws to push their lead to two and then they got a big steal to seal their 67-65 win.

Both teams get an automatic bid to the NJCAA national tournaments.