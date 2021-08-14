Bou scores in 83rd, MLS-leading Revolution beat Toronto 2-1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP)Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season – and 11th in his last 13 appearances.

Canadian Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring for New England (13-3-4) in the 20th with a header in his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans.

Jonathan Osorio tied it for Toronto (3-10-6) in the 79th minute.

New England tied a club record with its sixth road victory of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51