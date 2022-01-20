Boum leads UTEP past UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Souley Boum had 22 points to lead UTEP to a 69-64 win over UTSA on Thursday night.

Jorell Saterfield had 17 points for UTEP (10-8, 3-3 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 10 points.

Jacob Germany had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-12, 0-6), who have now lost five straight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

