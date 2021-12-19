Bowling Green beats Robert Morris 100-74

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Daeqwon Plowden and Joe Reece scored 19 points apiece as Bowling Green romped past Robert Morris 100-74 on Sunday.

Brenton Mills and Chandler Turner each added 13 points for the Falcons. Trey Diggs chipped in 11.

Bowling Green (6-4) totaled 53 second-half points, a season high, and reached 100 points for the second time this season, both of them wins.

Matt Mayers had 15 points for the Colonials (1-9). Michael Green III added 14 points and five steals. Kam Farris had 13 points.

