BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Samari Curtis’ 25 points helped Bowling Green defeat Eastern Michigan 88-68 on Tuesday night.

Curtis added five assists for the Falcons (11-19, 5-12 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Leon Ayers III finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Orlando Lovejoy led the Eagles (8-22, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Tyson Acuff added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. Legend Geeter also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.