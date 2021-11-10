Bradley leads San Diego St. past UC Riverside 66-53

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)California transfer Matt Bradley scored 23 points in his Aztecs debut as San Diego State beat UC Riverside 66-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Trey Pulliam had 15 points for San Diego State. Nathan Mensah added 10 rebounds. Joshua Tomaic had three blocks.

Callum McRae had 13 points for the Highlanders (0-1).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51