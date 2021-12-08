Bradley lifts San Diego St. over CS Fullerton 66-56

SAN DIEGO (AP)Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Cal State Fullerton 66-56 on Wednesday night.

Trey Pulliam had 15 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (4-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added 11 points. Vincent Lee had seven rebounds.

