MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and South Alabama held Old Dominion scoreless in the second half to rally for its fifth-straight win, 27-20 win on Saturday.

South Alabama needed Troy to lose Arkansas State in a late game to win the West Division and advance to the conference title game.

Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson had 18 tackles, giving him 186 for the season, a total only exceeded by the 193 of Lawrence Flugence of Texas Tech in 2012 and the 191 of Luke Kuechly of Boston College a year earlier. Henderson had double-figure tackles in every game – with a high of 22 – except for getting just two last week before suffering an injury.

The Jaguars (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) trailed the Monarchs (3-9, 2-6) 20-13 at halftime as Hayden Wolff threw a pair of touchdown passes for Old Dominion.

Then Bradley engineered a pair of long touchdown drives with an interception, the only turnover of the game, between them.

First the Jags went 83 yards in 12 plays with Jalen Wayne hauling in a 30-yard scoring pass. After his pick, Bradley found DJ Thomas-Jones for a two-yard score to end a 15-play, 69 yard drive.

After scoring on four of five possessions in the first half, Old Dominion only got the ball four times in the second, punting on the first three and giving up the ball on downs at the South Alabama 41 with 1:46 to play on the last.

The Monarchs only had 69 of their 381 yards on the second half. South Alabama had 398 yards but kept the ball more than 10 minutes longer.

La’Damian Webb had 74 yards rushing for South Alabama to surpass 1,000 for the season.

