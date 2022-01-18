Brajkovic scores 19, Davidson tops VCU for 14th straight win

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Luka Brajkovic had 19 points as Davidson won its 14th consecutive game, edging past VCU 63-61 on Tuesday night.

Davidson closed on a 10-2 run, highlighted by seven points from Brajkovic, to extend the nation’s longest win streak.

Foster Loyer had 14 points for Davidson (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 1964-65 season. Michael Jones added 13 points and six rebounds.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (10-6, 3-2). KeShawn Curry added 10 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

