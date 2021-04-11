Brandon Crawford, Giants seek sweep of Rockies

Brandon Crawford hopes to extend a history of hot hitting against German Marquez when the San Francisco Giants go for a three-game sweep against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Crawford, a San Francisco-area native, has been the offensive difference-maker in the Giants’ first two wins in the low-scoring series.

His two-run double, combined with the brilliant pitching of Johnny Cueto, led to Friday’s 3-1 victory, and his three-run homer rallied San Francisco to a 4-3 win on Saturday afternoon.

And now Crawford will get a crack at Marquez (0-0, 3.60 ERA), against whom he’s gone 9-for-25 (.360) in his career with a triple, home run and three RBIs.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler observed after Saturday’s win it’s no coincidence that a “been there, done that” kind of guy such as the veteran Crawford has responded well to all of the excitement of a new season and the fans returning to Oracle Park.

“It’s a great reminder of what experience does for a baseball game,” he said. “It seems like the moments are never too big. It’s composure, experience. I’ve been here before. I’ve seen this before. The moment kinda locks him in rather than creates anxiety.”

Crawford isn’t the only Giant with a history of success against Marquez, who has a 5.53 ERA and 4-4 record in 10 career starts against San Francisco.

Other Giants who have hit the 26-year-old right-hander include Tommy La Stella, who is 5-for-8 (.625), and Brandon Belt, 9-for-22 (.409) with a double and two triples.

Marquez has yet to record a decision in two high-scoring starts this season, an 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day and a 10-8 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Both of those games were at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Marquez said he’s been fired up by strong recent outings by his fellow rotation members. His goal is to keep the train moving Sunday.

“That’s what we want,” he said. “Quality starts give the team a chance to win. We are looking for good games, no matter what happens. We are going to go out and pitch.”

Attempting to continue a stretch of good pitching for the Giants will be 30-year-old righty Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 1.80), who will make his second start of the season.

He contributed to the Giants’ streak of seven straight well-pitched games when he limited the San Diego Padres to one run and four hits in five innings in a 3-2 road win on Monday.

DeSclafani has faced the Rockies just three times in his career, all as a starter, going 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA.

