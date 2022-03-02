PHILADELPHIA (AP)Clifton Moore blocked a Taylor Funk jumper with 48 seconds left, drew a foul and knocked down the game-winning free throw to lift La Salle to a 49-48 win over Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night.

Khalil Brantley came off the bench to tally 11 points, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 48-48 with 1:27 to play.

Jhamir Brickus had 10 points for La Salle (9-18, 4-13 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Clark added six rebounds. Clifton Moore had 5 points and seven blocks. Christian Ray had 4 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks’ 27.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a La Salle opponent this season.

Saint Joseph’s scored 12 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ejike Obinna had 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Hawks (10-18, 4-13), whose losing streak reached seven games. Jordan Hall added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II had 11 points.

Funk, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Hawks, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

The Explorers improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Jan. 17.

