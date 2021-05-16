Braves bid for sweep against sputtering Brewers

A pair of ascending young right-handers will square off on Sunday afternoon when the visiting Atlanta Braves vie for a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta’s Huascar Ynoa (4-1, 2.23 ERA) will bid for his fifth straight victory when he opposes Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (3-1, 2.77).

Peralta, 24, will make his ninth appearance and eighth start of the season in Sunday.

He received no decision in his last start against St. Louis on Tuesday despite allowing only one hit, one walk and striking out eight in seven scoreless innings. It was his third start in which he has pitched at least five innings and allowed just one hit. The Brewers are 4-3 when Peralta starts and opponents are batting just .142 against him.

The Brewers, whose .211 team batting average ranks last in the National League, were unable to provide any support for Peralta in his last start.

“We just didn’t get the next hit,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “We hit a couple of balls to the wall … we couldn’t find a hole. Ultimately there was one hit with a man in scoring position. It’s tough to score then.”

Peralta has made three career appearances, two of them starts, versus the Braves. He is 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA against Atlanta. He hasn’t started against the Braves since 2018.

Ynoa, 22, also will be making his ninth appearance and eighth start on Sunday. Ynoa handcuffed the Philadelphia Phillies in his most recent start last Sunday, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

“I’ve been very impressed with is adaptability, how he takes things and adjusts and applies them,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a bright kid. He grabs things and he understands and the adjustments he’s made since we started in July last year is really cool to see. He’s such a good kid and he works hard and he studies. It’s good because the guy’s got skills.”

Ynoa did not face the Brewers last season. He has one career appearance against Milwaukee, a forgettable one-inning relief stint when he allowed six runs in 2019.

Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies has been on a tear. He was 3-for-5 on Saturday, has reached base safely in 18 straight games and hit safely in 17 of them. During that time, he’s batting .319 (23-for-72), compared to .164 before the streak began.

The Braves hit two more home runs on Saturday and raised their league-leading total to 58. The Braves are hopeful that right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. can return. He missed his second straight game with a sore left ankle on Saturday.

The Brewers have lost three straight and 10 of their past 13 games. The Braves have won two straight and seven of their past 11.

Since starting the season 17-10, the Brewers are batting .202 during their past 13 games. Milwaukee is hitting .143 with runners in scoring position during the slump.

The Brewers are eager for outfielder Christian Yelich to return from the disabled list with back issues. He’s currently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Nashville.

