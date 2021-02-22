Braves claim outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from Cubs

The Atlanta Braves have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

Ervin was added to the 40-man roster on Monday and will compete for a backup position. He was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday.

Braves position players will have their first workout in North Port, Florida on Tuesday.

The Braves could have room in their outfield after Adam Duvall signed with the Miami Marlins. Nick Markakis remains a free agent.

Rookie Cristian Pache will compete with Ender Inciarte in center field. The outfield also includes Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna.

Ervin, 24, played his first four seasons with Cincinnati. He hit .271 with seven homers in 94 games with the Reds in 2019. He hit a combined .149 for Cincinnati and Seattle last season. The right-handed hitter has a career .277 average against left-handers.

Outfielder Travis Demeritte was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a spot on the Braves’ 40-man roster.

