Brazil downs Zambia 1-0, setting up quarterfinal with Canada

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAITAMA, Japan (AP)Andressa scored in the 19th minute and Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament with a 1-0 victory over Zambia on Tuesday.

Brazil was even on points with the Netherlands, but the Dutch claimed first place in Group F on goal difference. The Brazilians will head to Rifu for a quarterfinal match against Canada.

The Canadians finished second in Group E following a 1-1 draw with Britain on Tuesday in Kashima.

Zambia, the lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 104, was eliminated. But forward Barbra Banda emerged as a star in Japan with six goals.

Banda was the first woman ever to have hat tricks in her first two matches at the Olympics. It was Zambia’s first ever appearance in the tournament.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTPN-LD: Online Public Notice
On July 15, 2021, Warwick Communications, Inc., licensee of KTPN-LD, channel 36, Tyler, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KTPN-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application click here.

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51