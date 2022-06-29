CINCINNATI (AP)Brenner completed a hat trick in the 70th minute and Cincinnati tied New York City FC 4-4 on Wednesday night.

It was the first hat trick in club history for Cincinnati.

Brenner’s third goal tied it at 4. He also scored two goals six minutes apart midway through the first half to give Cincinnati (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead. Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

NYCFC (8-4-4) got two goals from Heber, another one from Gabriel Pereira and one from Talles Magno.

Both teams play Sunday, with Cincinnati visiting the New England Revolution while NYCFC hosts Atlanta United.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.