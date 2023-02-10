Mikel Arteta is hopeful his role as an “energy giver” will help Arsenal respond to last week’s defeat at Everton when they host Brentford, as the Gunners look to get their Premier League title bid back on track.

Arsenal produced an uncharacteristically lethargic performance against Sean Dyche’s Toffees last week as their title hopes suffered a blow, though Manchester City’s subsequent loss at Tottenham ensured they did not lose any ground.

Arteta has been an energetic presence on the touchline this term, and he hopes that approach helps Arsenal maintain their intensity.

“As a young manager, I love energy,” Arteta said. “I am an energy giver, I don’t like energy suckers. I like people who give energy in many different ways. Sometimes it’s with body language, with tone of voice, hugging people, looking for solutions and not excuses. I love energy.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal will soon be boosted by the return of injured striker Gabriel Jesus, though Arteta will be cautious when reintroducing the Brazilian.

“We need to respect some timelines and some processes, but he is doing really well,” the manager said. “You have to see now when you put some load on that knee and put some movement and how he reacts.”

Saturday’s opponents Brentford are enjoying a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League (W5 D4), with goalkeeper David Raya helping Thomas Frank’s men produce several strong defensive displays.

The Spaniard recently rejected the opportunity to sign a new contract with the club, saying he is focused on their surprise bid for European qualification.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract at the moment,” Raya said. “I’m really, really happy and right now I’m just thinking about doing the best for the team and trying to push for Europe. We’ll see where we are in May.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Eddie Nketiah

Since the start of last season, Nketiah has scored more goals at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions than any other player (13). His 13 goals have come in his last 13 starts at the ground, and his eye for goal could prove vital as the Gunners look to bounce back.

Brentford – David Raya

Brentford have kept back-to-back clean sheets away from home in the Premier League, having kept just one in their previous 24 on the road. Goalkeeper Raya has impressed during the Bees’ good run, and he will need to be in top form to keep the league leaders out.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Arsenal are looking to complete a first Premier League double over Brentford, following their 3-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier this season. The Bees would be the 47th different club the Gunners have beaten home and away in the same Premier League campaign, more than any other side.

– Brentford have won just one of their eight away games against Arsenal in all competitions (D3 L4), winning a top-flight match 2-0 at Highbury in April 1938.

– Arsenal’s last two goals conceded in the Premier League have come from corners – just one of the first 15 the Gunners conceded this campaign came from a corner.

– No side has scored more goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League this season than Brentford (14), with a league-high five of these coming from the penalty spot.

– With four goals and eight assists, no player has been involved in more Premier League London derby goals since the start of last season than Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (12). The 21-year-old has been involved in six in his last six such matches, including two assists in the reverse fixture against Brentford.