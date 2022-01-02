Brentford beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP)Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.

The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane struck from the rebound.

Villa had led through a strike from Danny Ings in the 16th minute, but Yoane Wissa curled in a equalizer three minutes before halftime.

Brentford moved above Villa into 12th place.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51