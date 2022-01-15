Brentford-Liverpool Preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will reach 350 games as Reds manager on Sunday against Brentford but insisted the landmark will not enter his mind.

The Reds have played two games fewer than Premier League leaders but are 14 points behind them in third place.

Liverpool were last in league action in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on January 2, a game Klopp missed due to COVID-19. However, he claimed every fixture is of the same importance despite his milestone moment coming up.

“I’m really happy and proud of the things we have achieved here so far, but I don’t think a second about it,” Klopp said.

“It’s just the next game is really decisive when you are manager at this club. In all competitions, everybody, ourselves involved, expects to win the next game and that’s the task.

“But it’s fine, we have a great squad, great players and I’m really happy about the time we had here so far and hope to enjoy the next few years.

“These numbers are not important to me, but 350 is a nice one, better than 15 and out.”

The newly-promoted Bees, despite being crushed 4-1 by Southampton last time out, are 14th in the league.

Thomas Frank warned that Brentford must focus on their performance and not get too caught up with the Anfield atmosphere.

He said: “The way Liverpool play under Klopp makes it so hectic, so intense that it’s going to be a very big experience, I’m 100 per cent sure of that.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a good experience because if we go there and lose 4-0, it’s just ‘for 10 seconds, it was good fun’ but we all want to win and compete.

“So I know there’s a risk that we can lose 4-0, but there is also a chance we can win the game and that’s fantastic confidence to go into this game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Diogo Jota

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last four Premier League home games, having netted just once in his previous 12 at Anfield before this.

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Brentford will need their striker Ivan Toney to fire if they have any chance of downing Liverpool. The forward has four league goals to his name this season, but has failed to find the net in each of his last five games.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Only one of the last 17 teams playing at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time have won (D5 L11), with Blackpool winning 2-1 in October 2010. 12 of those sides have failed to score, including each of the last three: Bournemouth (0-1), Huddersfield (0-3) and Brighton (0-4).

·Following a six-game winning run in November/December, Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League games (D2 L1), giving away a lead in both of those draws. However, at home the Reds are unbeaten in 13 in the Premier League (W9 D4), winning each of the last four in a row.

·Liverpool have lost their first home league game in just one of the last 16 calendar years (W9 D6), going down 3-2 against Swansea City in 2017.

·Half of Liverpool’s Premier League draws (3/6), defeats (1/2) and goals conceded (9/18) have come in games played on Sundays this season, despite the Reds playing just six of their 20 games so far on this day.

·Brentford have won three of their six Premier League games played on Sundays (D1 L2) – of all teams to have played at least five games on the day, they’re one of just four to have won at least half of their games along with Man Utd (165/301), Chelsea (137/270) and Arsenal (151/300).