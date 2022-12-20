LONDON (AP)Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the English Football Association with 30 more breaches of betting rules.

Toney, who is third in the Premier League with 10 goals this season, was charged in November with with 232 alleged breaches between 2017 to 2021.

The west London club said it was informed by the governing body of the additional alleged breaches.

”Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue,” the club said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Toney has until Jan. 4 to provide a response. The additional charges stem from alleged breaches between March 2017 and February 2019.

Toney said last month that he was assisting the FA with its investigation.

The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose ”financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans.”

—

