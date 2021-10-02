Brentford-West Ham United Preview

David Moyes is hoping West Ham can challenge for a Champions League place this season, or at the very least push the top-four contenders.

West Ham have bounced back from a slender defeat to Manchester United by beating the Red Devils in the EFL Cup.

Wins over Leeds United and then Rapid Wien (in the Europa League) have followed, with Brentford next up before the international break.

A win would take West Ham onto 14 points, and Moyes sees no reason why the Hammers cannot challenge for the top four this term.

“I’d like to say that I’m going to challenge the top four,” said Moyes. “I don’t want to sit back and think that they believe that we are not going to come at them.

“It makes me think: ‘Well, you’re challenging me a little bit here, you know?’

“So I’m now thinking, I’ve always been thinking: I have to challenge them to try and be there. Now, all the bookies and anyone who knows about football will probably say that will be the case, the top four now will be the top four.

“But I take that as: ‘No, I want to try and be competitive against them.’

“Can we maybe finish the best of the rest? That would be tough because you’ve obviously got Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester City. You’ve also got Everton.”

Brentford will be no pushovers, though. The Bees proved their worth again with a brilliant display against Liverpool, coming from behind three times to draw 3-3.

“It’s just another statement and a performance that we’ve put in where we actually went toe to toe with Liverpool in spells,” said Thomas Frank.

“Then when you look at the result Liverpool had with Porto it just puts it even more into perspective.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Said Benrahma

Said Benrahma has been superb for the Hammers this season. This will be the first time he goes up against his former club Brentford.

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has carried his form into the Premier League, and looks every bit the top-level striker. He was key against Liverpool, creating two chances and having three attempts, despite not scoring.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Michail Antonio has been involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (eight), scoring five and assisting three goals in his five appearances so far. These eight goal involvements have been worth seven points to the Hammers so far, more than any other player across the league.

– This is the first league meeting between West Ham and Brentford since April 1993, with the Hammers winning 4-0 at Upton Park in a campaign that saw West Ham promoted and the Bees relegated from the second tier.

– This is the first ever top-flight meeting between West Ham and Brentford, with each of the previous 20 league games between the sides taking place in the second tier. Brentford’s last win against West Ham was in the 1953-54 season (though they’ve only since met in 1992-93 since then).

– West Ham have lost their last four games when facing an opponent in the top-flight for the first time, going down against Bournemouth in 2015-16, Hull in 2008-09, Reading in 2006-07 and Wigan in 2005-06.

– Brentford have lost just one of their last nine league London derbies (W5 D3), going down 2-1 at QPR in February. The Bees are the only side yet to lose a Premier League London derby, by virtue of the fact that they’ve played two of them in the competition so far (W1 D1).