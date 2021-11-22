Brewer leads East Tennessee St past Murray St 66-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)Ledarrius Brewer tossed in 17 points as East Tennessee State defeated Murray State 66-58 on Monday.

Charlie Weber had 13 points for the Buccaneers (2-2), while David Sloan scored 11.

KJ Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Racers (3-1). Tevin Brown added 12 points and seven boards. Trae Hannibal scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51