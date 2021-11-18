Brewer scores 25 to carry FIU over Ball St. 73-60

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tevin Brewer had a career-high 25 points as Florida International beat Ball State 73-60 on Thursday night.

Brewer made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Denver Jones had 14 points for Florida International (2-1). Clevon Brown added nine rebounds.

Basheer Jihad had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-2). Miryne Thomas added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

