MILWAUKEE (AP)Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder Friday night before the Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder.

”You’ve got to get symptom free and then we’ll start throwing again,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville.

Peralta (4-3, 3.45 ERA) has made 15 starts. He gave up no runs and no hits, walked two and struck out three in two innings Thursday.

Peralta was put on the IL on May 23 with a strained right lat. Since being activated Aug. 3, he made seven starts, reaching six innings in two of them.

