Brian White pulls Whitecaps even in 1-1 draw with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Brian White scored, Maxime Crepeau made three saves for Vancouver and the Whitecaps tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

White chipped a one-touch finish off the crossbar and into the net to pull Vancouver (7-8-9) even in the 41st minute. Deiber Caicedo set up the goal, running onto an errant pass by Colorado’s Danny Wilson in the middle third, charging down the middle and playing a through ball to White in the center of the area.

Vancouver has just one loss in its last 12 games.

Wilson headed home a corner kick by Jack Price for the Rapids (12-4-8) in the 28th minute. Colorado is unbeaten in its last 10 games, but is winless in three straight.

