WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP)Pascal Gross’ late goal clinched Brighton’s 3-2 win over a Wolverhampton team that tried to hang on for a draw after Nelson Semedo’s first-half red card in the Premier League on Saturday.

The loss kept Wolves in the relegation zone on a day when Julen Lopetegui was announced as the club’s new manager.

Adam Lallana put Brighton in front after 10 minutes, but Goncalo Guedes quickly levelled and Ruben Neves’ penalty gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute at Molineux.

Kaoru Mitoma’s goal for the visitors made it 2-2 in the 44th when the Japan international rose above Semedo to nod in Lallana’s far-post cross.

In first-half stoppage time, Semedo hauled down Mitoma just outside the box and was dismissed.

On the go-ahead goal, Mitoma beat a defender and sent the ball into the box where it found an unmarked Gross, who blasted it into the top right corner in the 83rd minute.

Wolves’ winless streak stretched to four games and it is above last-place Nottingham Forest on goal difference only.

Lopetegui will take over on Nov. 14, subject to being granted work permits, following the team’s final game before the World Cup break.

