Mikel Arteta says Nuno Tavares has hurt by the decision to hook him at half-time in Arsenal’s defeat to Crystal Palace, but says the player will learn to handle the “difficult periods” faced across his career.

The Portuguese was pulled early in the Gunners’ defeat to former boss Patrick Vieira, as the Eagles ran rampant at Selhurst Park to hand a major blow to the north London outfit’s hopes of a long-awaited top-four finish and return to Champions League football.

It was the second time this season that Tavares was forced off early by his manager, having been replaced against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup too, but Arteta stressed his decisions were not personal ones, ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Throughout your career, you have to go through difficult periods,” he stated. “That is the development curve of a player, it is up and down but he is ready and he is willing. He will be disappointed, but it is part of my job. We have to make decisions to try to win football matches – but it is nothing personal.

“Obviously, I spoke with Nuno because I care a lot about how the players feel, and we are here to make their careers better. The decision hurt him. He has to react on that situation because it is a great opportunity to learn a lot in that period in your career.”

Graham Potter, meanwhile, believes the Seagulls are returning to where he wants them to be after a goalless draw with Norwich bucked a hefty losing run, but added there is still work to be done.

“If you look at our performance against Norwich, it’s closer to what we want to look like,” he said. “I said I wanted us to attack a little bit better than we have been, we acknowledged that challenge. We’ve never been a free-scoring side, I would say, but it’s something that we’ll try to do better.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette

Though he’s bagged a couple of penalties since the turn of the new year, it has been a drought to forget for the Frenchman, despite his impressive performances for the Gunners. He hasn’t scored from open play in his last 16 games, stretching back to December – so he could well break his streak this time around.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

The Seagulls’ man has netted 26 goals in the Premier League since arriving at the club and sits joint-top of their all-time leaderboard for competition finishes. He’s tied with Glenn Murray – and the onetime France youth man needs just one more to move clear of him for the club record outright.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After a five-game winless streak against Brighton in the Premier League, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three against the Seagulls (W2 D1), keeping a clean sheet every time.

– The 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture was Brighton’s first clean sheet in 10 league games against Arsenal, since a 1-0 win in September 1982. They’ve never recorded consecutive shutouts against the Gunners before.

– Each of Arsenal’s last six home Premier League defeats have come against teams starting the day above them in the league – they’ve not lost any of their last 14 home Premier League games against sides below them (W10 D4) since a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in December 2020.

– Brighton have drawn nine of their last 13 away Premier League matches in London (W1 L3), recovering points from losing positions in five of those draws, including each of their last three 1-1 draws with Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Chelsea.

– Arsenal have lost just one of their last 28 Premier League games at 3pm on a Saturday (W23 D4), with that defeat coming at Brighton in June 2020. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in 29 such games since a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in August 2013 (W24 D5).