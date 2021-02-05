Brighton & Hove Albion-Burnley Preview

Burnley are entering what is on paper an easier run of fixtures following an extremely challenging January, but Sean Dyche knows that means there are is a smaller margin for error.

The Clarets have suffered back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City, after winning consecutively against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

They host in-form Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Brom coming next.

“We have beaten Liverpool away and Villa at home after turning it around twice,” said Dyche. “But there is also a fair view that there are certain teams that everyone outside the elite clubs think they should be more competitive against and the margins are tighter.

“You can win any game, but there are some probabilities and some possibilities, as I call it. We don’t know the exact parameter of these games, but it suggests the next clutch of games are more in the reality of our world. We’ll see, but the next one is the most important one, so our focus will be on a good Brighton side who are coming up to Turf.”

Brighton claimed a famous win at Anfield last time out, and have now won three of their last four games, keeping four clean sheets, but Graham Potter is anticipating another stern test.

“It’s the same in terms of the challenge of the game, it’s the Premier League,” Potter said. “Every game in this league is so difficult, brings a different dimension. Burnley are very good at what they do, they make it so difficult and have a real clarity.

“We have to look at ourselves, our own performances and worry about that. I don’t think you should look at the league table unless you’re sorting yourself out.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Chris Wood

Wood has scored more English league goals against Brighton than he has against any other side (eight), and will likely be the focal point of Burnley’s attack once more.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Leandro Trossard

Trossard has either scored (vs Tottenham) or assisted (vs Liverpool) the winning goal in each of Brighton’s last two Premier League games. The Belgian is yet to register a goal involvement in three consecutive Premier League appearances.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Burnley’s Premier League games have seen fewer goals than any other side in the division so far this season (41), with the Clarets scoring a league-low 13 times (conceded 28).

• With both games ending goalless between Burnley and Brighton in 2017-18 and a 0-0 in November this season, this could be the first fixture in Premier League history to see no goals scored in both matches in two separate campaigns.

• Brighton have kept four consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the top-flight. Indeed, the last time the Seagulls went five without conceding in the league was in March 2016 in the Championship.

• Burnley have mustered just three shots across their last two Premier League games, failing to register a single effort on target in these matches. Since 2003-04, no side has ever failed to land a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games.

• Brighton are looking to record consecutive away league wins against Burnley for the first time, having beaten them 2-1 last season at Turf Moor.