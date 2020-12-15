Brighton & Hove Albion-Fulham Preview

Scott Parker outlined his disappointment at the change in coronavirus rules in London which will see Fulham without fans against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fulham were among the clubs who had been able to welcome supporters back into the stadium in recent weeks.

A vocal home backing at Craven Cottage played a role in an impressive home draw against champions Liverpool, and spectators were expected again for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton.

However, a shift in the UK government’s tiering system means Fulham will go back to playing behind closed doors – a blow, Parker acknowledges.

“It’s devastating news,” he said. “The fans were massive for us against Liverpool. It was electric and a breath of fresh air.

“They’re going to be the help we need at times and I’m gutted for them as well.”

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Graham Potter echoed the comments he made prior to their defeat to Leicester City last time out, again insisting his team – who host Sheffield United on Sunday – can only focus on one game at a time.

“We don’t really think about games in blocks of two or blocks of three, four or five, it’s the next match,” Potter said.

“The next match is Fulham, that’s what we focus all our attention on. It’s an important game because it’s our next game.

“I’ll say the same every single match because that’s how the league is. Every game is a chance to win; every time you go on the pitch, you should believe that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham – Bobby Decordova-Reid

Decordova-Reid has found a new role as a right-sided wing-back in recent weeks, but the change has not slowed his scoring form. He could become the first Fulham player ever to score in four consecutive Premier League home games. Dimitar Berbatov was the previous Craven Cottage star to net in three straight.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Dan Burn

The battle on Decordova-Reid’s flank could be decisive. Giant centre-back Burn adapted well to playing at left-back last season, but he endured a torrid time faced with James Justin in Sunday’s defeat to Leicester City. A better showing will be required against Fulham’s in-form star.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Fulham have won just one of their past seven league meetings with Brighton (D1 L5), although it came in their most recent such meeting, a 4-2 win at Craven Cottage in January 2019.

– Brighton have scored at least twice in each of their past seven meetings with Fulham in all competitions (W5 D1 L1), having done so just once in their previous eight against the Cottagers.

– The away side have taken a 2-0 lead in both previous Premier League meetings between Fulham and Brighton but have failed to win both times – Brighton came back to draw 2-2 at home in September 2018, while Fulham won 4-2 at Craven Cottage in January 2019.

– No team has played more Premier League games on a Wednesday without ever winning than Brighton, with the Seagulls drawing four and losing four of their eight such games.

– Only their opponents Brighton (five) have conceded more penalty goals than Fulham in the Premier League this season (four), with their last two goals conceded coming from the spot. The Cottagers have never conceded a penalty goal in three consecutive Premier League games.