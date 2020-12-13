Brighton & Hove Albion-Leicester City Preview

Brighton and Hove Albion must approach the trip to Leicester City in the same way as subsequent fixtures, Graham Potter says.

The Seagulls face a seemingly tricky match at Leicester before a pair of apparently simpler tasks, visiting Fulham and hosting Sheffield United ahead of Christmas.

But Brighton will not be looking ahead to those games before taking on the Foxes.

Asked if Sunday’s match was a “free hit”, Potter said: “I think you can make a mistake if you think in those terms, to be honest.

“You’ve got to just approach every game as if it’s the main game. You’ve got to try to look at it as an opportunity to win. It’s an opportunity also, if you don’t do things well, that you can lose.

“That’s the case in any Premier League game, regardless of who you play.

“You’ve got to go with the ambition, always understanding what the opposition can do and having that humility yourself, then focus all your attention on the next match.

“Don’t look at what’s ahead and whether the league table perceives that that’s going to be easier or not. They’re all really tough.”

Brighton will have to handle Jamie Vardy, who has nine goals already for Leicester in the Premier League this season and shows no signs of slowing at 33.

Brendan Rodgers said: “I don’t worry about [a decline] so much at the minute. It does come. Age catches up with you.

“You see the speed in his game, that’s not disappearing. But even then, you know he will still score goals.

“He looks after his body. I have to manage his games, so that he’s fit and fresh. He understands that, he gets that.

“I don’t worry because I’ve seen the speed and hunger he still has.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – James Maddison

After a tough calendar year, Maddison belatedly registered his first Premier League assist of 2020 in last week’s win against Sheffield United. He set up the decisive strike with the 46th chance he had created this year. Maddison is now looking to assist in back-to-back league games for the first time since August 2019.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

Maupay actually has four goals this season, but Brighton would be in a much better position if he consistently took his chances. The forward has an expected goals total of 6.32, with his under-performance of 2.32 the worst of any striker in the Premier League this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leicester are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of those six matches.

– The Foxes have lost four of their past six home Premier League games (W2), as many as they lost in their first 23 at the King Power Stadium under Rodgers (W14 D5). Defeat would see them equal last season’s tally for home league defeats already in 2020-21 (four).

– Brighton have won just two of their opening 11 games in the Premier League this season (D4 L5), their joint-fewest at this stage of a top-flight campaign in the club’s history (also two in 1979-80 and 1980-81).

– Jamie Vardy’s 90th-minute winner for Leicester at Sheffield United was the Foxes’ 10th goal scored in the final 20 minutes of Premier League games this season, the most of any club. It was also their fourth in the final five minutes of games, with only Manchester United (six) and Newcastle United (five) scoring more.

– Since Rodgers’ first Premier League match in charge of Leicester in March 2019, Vardy has scored 41 goals in the top flight, eight more than any other player in the division in this time. Only former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez (54) has scored more goals in the Premier League under Rodgers than Vardy.