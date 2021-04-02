Brighton & Hove Albion-Manchester United Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowed Manchester United will conduct their transfer business in “the right way” as he refused to discuss a possible move for Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland is a player coveted by a host of European giants, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City linked.

His father, ex-Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland, and agent Mino Raiola arrived in Spain on Thursday and reportedly headed for talks with new Barca president Joan Laporta.

There were also claims that Haaland senior and Raiola held discussions with Madrid officials on the same day. Dortmund director Michael Zorc said the Bundesliga club had “made our intentions very clear” to Raiola, which was generally taken to mean that Haaland will not be allowed to leave on the cheap this year, if at all.

“There’s only so many places that a player can go to and for us, we want to focus on the ones who are here,” Solskjaer, who coached Haaland at Molde, said ahead of Sunday’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion. “I’ve worked with Erling, but it’s not right for me to talk about him. I can talk about him as an ex-coach of his, but he will make his own mind up.

“Who we’re in for and who we will go for, I’m not going to comment on that.”

United host a Brighton team hovering six points above the drop zone, and Graham Potter knows any result other than a defeat will be a positive.

“They’ve got quality, so any result from United is a positive result for us,” Potter said. “I think at the start you have to try your best, but we’re under no illusions. It’s a really, really tough game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

In his two Premier League appearances against Brighton, Fernandes has been involved in four of Manchester United’s six goals against the Seagulls (three goals, two assists), netting a late winner in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Danny Welbeck

Welbeck has scored two Premier League goals against former side Manchester United, both with Arsenal. No player to have previously played for the Red Devils in the competition has scored as many as three against them after leaving.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Brighton have won three of their last five Premier League away games (D1 L1), having won just two of their first nine on the road this season (D3 L4). The Seagulls could become the first team to win away at both Liverpool and Manchester United in the same Premier League season since Aston Villa and Chelsea did so in 2009-10.

• Welbeck could become the fourth former player to score against United with two different clubs after Keith Gillespie (Blackburn and Sheffield United), Paul Ince (Liverpool and Middlesbrough) and Fraizer Campbell (Sunderland and Cardiff).

• Only Manchester City (70) and Chelsea (82) have faced fewer shots on target than Brighton in the Premier League this season (92). However, the Seagulls have conceded 39.1 per cent of these shots on target (36 goals conceded), with only Southampton shipping a higher share this term (39.2 per cent – 51/130).

• United playmaker Fernandes has scored seven winning goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. The last United player to score more in a single season was Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (nine).

• Brighton have never won away against United in 12 previous visits (D2 L10), losing each of their last six games at Old Trafford against the Red Devils.