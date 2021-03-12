Brighton & Hove Albion-Southampton Preview

Brighton and Hove Albion have little choice but to “keep the faith” as they bid to secure their Premier League status.

The Seagulls appeared to be heading for safety when they clinched wins against Tottenham and Liverpool, but a recent slump has seen Fulham draw level with Graham Potter’s team on 26 points.

A south coast derby is next up for Brighton on Sunday, and Potter says the crucial aspect for his team is keeping their belief.

“I think to a certain extent it is all about keeping the faith,” Potter said.

“I think you’ve got to deal with the results because clearly they’re important, you have to deal with them and then you have to look at the performance and how you can use the performance to turn those results into positive ones, that’s where the work is and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“Of course we’re frustrated because we’d like to have a better points tally but it is what it is. We know we’re in the situation we’re in, we know we have to fight for the points, we know we have to fight for the results and that’s what we’ll do.”

Southampton are unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W3 D4), more than they’ve faced any other side without defeat in the competition, though Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team have won just one of their last 11 top-flight games.

The Saints are on 33 points, though Hasenhuttl is looking to use the upcoming international break to amend the issues which have led to their slump down the table.

“I am really looking forward to it, over the international break we can get some training to help us massively on things in our game which have not been working,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been Southampton’s standout performer this season, with his penalty against Manchester City in midweek taking his tally of league goals this term to seven, while he has also provided five assists.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Adam Lallana

Lallana scored his first Premier League goal in 503 days last time out against Leicester City. He could become the 24th different player to score both for and against Southampton in the Premier League, though he hasn’t found the net in back-to-back league games since December 2016.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Brighton boss Potter has only lost four consecutive league games as a manager once previously, doing so with Ostersunds FK in the Swedish Superettan across two seasons between October 2013 and April 2014. He has never lost four in a row in the same season.

•Only Southampton themselves have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Brighton this season (17), with the Seagulls losing against Leicester last time out despite taking an early lead.

•Southampton have kept a clean sheet in all five of their Premier League home wins so far this season. When they have conceded at least once at St Mary’s this term, they’ve won none, drawn one and lost six of their seven matches.

•All three of Brighton’s Premier League away games against Southampton have been draws, with the Seagulls opening the scoring in two of those and coming from two goals down in the other.

•Southampton are unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W3 D4), more than they’ve faced any other side without defeat in the competition.