Brighton & Hove Albion-Wolverhampton Preview

Graham Potter is not concerning himself with links of Tottenham coming in for him, as he Brighton and Hove Albion boss remains focused on overseeing a strong start to the season.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho last month, and currently have Ryan Mason as interim manager. They had been interested in Julian Nagelsmann, but he will be joining Bayern Munich ahead of next term.

Potter has been hailed for his work at Brighton, though the results have not often backed up the performances, and it was only last week’s win over Leeds United which really cemented their safety.

“I think that’s the challenge of being a football coach, certainly in the modern day, there is speculation, positive and negative,” Potter said in a news conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wolves.

“My focus is on here. I am doing as well as I can, I feel I have the support of the board, the players, the staff, we’re in a really exciting moment in terms of we’ve done a lot of work and we want to carry that on.

“We haven’t finished anything here, there’s a lot to do and I am really happy here.”

It has been a frustrating season for Wolves, who are entrenched firmly in mid-table. Indeed, their campaign was curtailed by the serious head injury suffered by star striker Raul Jimenez, but Nuno Espirito Santo provided a positive update on the Mexican.

“Raul has an exam and is going to see the specialist on the 18th of this month, so from thereon we’ll know exactly what we need to do,” he said.

“Until then, he’s working, he’s totally fit, we still have precautions on him heading the ball and contact, but the 18th will be an important day for us to move forward and make the right decisions.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Adama Traore

Adama Traore has completed 137 successful dribbles in the Premier League this season, at least 52 more than any other player. The Spaniard has also carried the ball a total of 7156 metres this term, a further distance than any non-defender in the Premier League.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Danny Welbeck

Brighton’s Danny Welbeck has scored five Premier League goals this season, last netting more in a single campaign in 2013-14 with Manchester United (nine). His next goal will be his 50th in the Premier League.

KEY OPTA FACTS

-Only league leaders Manchester City (74) and last season’s champions Liverpool (55) have had more high turnovers that end in a shot in the Premier League this season than Brighton (52).

-Wolves have scored more than two goals in just one of their last 37 Premier League games (36 goals in total), doing so in their 3-3 draw with Brighton in January.

-Wolves have lost three of their last four Premier League home games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 12 at Molineux (W5 D4).

-Brighton have not lost an away league game against Wolves since April 2006, winning one and drawing five since. The Seagulls have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four league visits to Molineux, though three of those games have finished 0-0.

-Wolves have failed to score in eight of their 11 top-flight meetings with Brighton. They have netted six goals against the Seagulls in total, with half of these coming in their 3-3 draw in the reverse meeting.