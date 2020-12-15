Briles leaves after 2 years, trip to semis at Texas prep job

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (AP)Art Briles resigned Monday after leading Mount Vernon to the semifinals of the state playoffs in his second season at the East Texas high school.

The former Baylor coach had a 20-6 record in two seasons with Mount Vernon. The run to the semifinals ended with a 24-17 loss to Tuscola Jim Ned.

The 65-year-old Briles didn’t indicate what he would do next in a statement announcing his resignation. He was fired at Baylor four years ago amid a sexual assault scandal. Briles has insisted he didn’t cover up reports of assaults by his players.

Briles was coaching a professional team in Italy when Mount Vernon hired him in May 2019. He had been unable to get a coaching job in the United States after an external investigation revealed in May 2016 that Baylor had for years mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations by students, including some against football players.

Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson wanted to hire Briles as offensive coordinator in February, but the school’s athletic director quashed the idea. He was hired as an assistant by Hamilton in the Canadian Football League in 2017, but the Tiger-Cats quickly rescinded the move after facing some public backlash.

The Pepper Hamilton firm’s investigation at Baylor found at least 17 women who reported being sexually assaulted by 19 football players. Briles said he encouraged women involved in the alleged incidents to go to the police.

Baylor is still waiting for the outcome of an NCAA investigation into the school’s conduct.

Before coaching in college, Briles won four Texas high school state championships at Stephenville in the 1990s. Briles was head coach at the University of Houston from 2003-2007, and then went to Baylor.