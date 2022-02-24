LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)San Antonio Brinson had 14 points off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 65-53 victory over McNeese on Thursday night.

Simeon Fryer had 12 points for the Islanders (18-10, 7-7 Southland Conference). Terrion Murdix added seven rebounds and six assists. Isaac Mushila had eight rebounds.

The Cowboys’ 28.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Texas A&M-CC opponent this season.

Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-19, 5-10). Christian Shumate added 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Scott had eight rebounds.

The Islanders are undefeated in three games against the Cowboys this season. Most recently, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated McNeese State 60-56 on Jan. 20.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com