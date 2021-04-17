Britain, Canada, Italy advance to 2022 qualifying in BJK Cup

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Britain, Canada, Italy and Ukraine were among the eight countries that reached the qualifying round of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup with victories Saturday.

These were the first matches in the women’s tennis team competition since its name was changed from Fed Cup last year.

Also advancing were Kazakhstan, Latvia, Netherlands and Poland.

Britain beat Mexico 3-1, Canada defeated Serbia 4-0, Italy eliminated Romania 3-1 and Ukraine shut out Japan 4-0. Kazakhstan got past Argentina 3-2, Latvia beat India 3-1, Netherlands edged China 3-2 and Poland defeated Brazil 3-2.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51