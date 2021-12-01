British swimmer Hannah Miley announces retirement

LONDON (AP)Three-time Olympian Hannah Miley of Britain retired from competitive swimming on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Scottish individual medley specialist is a former world, European and Commonwealth Games champion.

Miley was a finalist for Britain at three consecutive Olympics, most recently the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where she finished fourth in the 400-meter individual medley.

”Reflecting on my career, I look back with pride and a smile as I feel like I have achieved everything I possibly could over the last 17 years of international racing,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. ”Whilst the Olympic medal eluded me, I still feel satisfied I couldn’t have given it anymore.”

British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice said Miley has been ”a fantastic, long-serving ambassador for British Swimming” as well as being ”a fantastic leader and a role model for younger athletes too.”

Aimee Willmott, another three-time Olympian who was a longtime teammate of Miley, announced her retirement last week, British Swimming said.

