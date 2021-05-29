Brittney Sykes, Sparks try to hand Sky fourth straight loss

Two days after hustling reserve Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 11 points for the visiting Los Angeles Sparks in a victory over the Chicago Sky, she will try to spark another stellar defensive effort Sunday when the teams again meet in Chicago.

Make no mistake, providing intermittent, lowercase “s” sparks to the Los Angeles lineup motivates the veteran.

“I want to win, you know. I want to win,” said Sykes, who had five steals in the first half of the 76-61 victory. “I mean, I’ve been in this league for five years now. Everybody knows my identity. I come in, whenever I touch that floor, I’m looking to give energy, I’m looking to give offense and I’m looking to give a (heck) of a time on defense.

“So when I get in the game, that tempo is about to turn up about 10 times more. I just know my role.”

The Sparks (1-2) earned their first win of the season Friday, and kept the Sky (2-3) winless in three games at Wintrust Arena. Short-handed Chicago has two more contests remaining on its homestand to change that trend.

Chicago’s Candace Parker (left ankle sprain) and Allie Quigley (hamstring) have missed the past four games due to injury, and a timetable for their returns is unclear. Fellow veteran Stefanie Dolson remains absent as she participates in Team USA 3-on-3 Olympic qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

After the Sky committed a season-high 27 turnovers Friday, they consider that as a priority for Sunday’s game.

“It’s us,” the Sky’s Kahleah Copper said. “We have to focus on us and taking care of the ball.”

Los Angeles announced this week the loss of injured rookie Jasmine Walker to season-ending surgery on a torn right ACL, but welcomed Amanda Zahui B back in the frontcourt on Friday. She had been sidelined for the first two games with a back strain.

“To see her out there and see her moving, hitting shots, it was a joy,” Sykes said. “You know, we finally got to enjoy that missing puzzle piece that we had.”

