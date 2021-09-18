Broberg sets course record again with 61 at Dutch Open

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP)Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden smashed the course record he set a day earlier with an 11-under 61 on Saturday to open an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Dutch Open.

The 772nd-ranked Broberg opened with four birdies and an eagle in his first six holes in benign conditions at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt and had six more birdies in a bogey-free back nine.

The 35-year-old Swede moved to 23 under overall. He set the course record for the first time Friday with a 64.

The tournament marks a return to form for Broberg after recent years blighted by injuries. He played only 11 events between 2018 and 2020 due to a combination of hip and knee injuries.

Broberg needed an eagle three on the final hole for a round of 59, but he hit his drive well left and made a par five.

Broberg’s only European Tour win was six years ago at the BMW Masters in China, when he beat Patrick Reed in a playoff.

Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde (68) remained in second place on 15 under.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51